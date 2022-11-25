Rupert Rampage double header Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena. (Photo: supplied)

Rupert Rampage faces a double header on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26

Fri. Nov. 25 game puck drop is 8 p.m.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. for the Prince Rupert Rampage hockey game against Quesnel Kangaroos on Nov. 25. Doors will open at 7 p.m. In the print edition of The Northern View an ad incorrectly stated that the game would start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Both Prince Rupert Rampage and Quesnel Kangaroos are currently undefeated, making this a must see game.

The men’s team will have back-to-back games, with a second one against the Williams Lake Stamps on Nov. 26. This game will start at the usual time with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

