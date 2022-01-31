Rupert Rampage downed by Williams Lake 6-4

Rupert Rampage Cole Atchison fights for the puck against Williams Lake Stampeder Nick Fidanza, on Jan. 29. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Teal Burns of the Rupert Rampage reaches for the puck against the Williams Lake Stampeders on Jan. 29. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Tyler Matalone for the Rupert Rampage tries to check Williams Lake Stampeder player Kurtis Bond, on Jan. 29. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) The Rupert Rampage tussle for control in front of the Williams Lake Stampeders net, on Jan. 29. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Rampage player Jared Carter fights for the puck against Darcy Flaherty of the Williams Lake Stampeders, on Jan. 29. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Ryan Yaworski celebrates scoring a goal against the Rupert Rampage, on Jan. 29. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

The Rupert Rampage went down fighting with an at-home loss of 6-4 against the Williams Lake Stampeders, on Jan. 29.

A series of early injuries kept the home team’s bench thin while the visiting Stampeders benefited from a full 20-strong squad, at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

Put on the back foot early, the Rampage drew a penalty only 32 seconds into the first period with Kory Movold being sent to the box for hooking.

It took Willims Lake just two minutes to take the lead with a power-play goal and then only four and a half minutes to go up 4-0.

“They scored and the momentum just carried over. Before we knew it, we’re looking at the scoreboard down four,” Roger Atchison, Rampage coach, said.

Prince Rupert goaltender, Brayden Fergus, was swapped out for the team’s veteran goalie Kieran Sharpe.

After a shocking five minutes, the Rampage was able to tighten up their play and finish the first period without ceding any more goals.

Rupert players carried their momentum into the second with Cole Atchison putting them on the scoreboard three minutes into the period. Another goal from Movold cut the lead 4-2, and the comeback seemed on for the Rampage.

However, the Stampeders were not yet done — scoring two more goals in the latter half of the second to end the period 6-2.

The Rampage played a disciplined 3rd period and drew no penalties. They took advantage of two out of three power plays to cut the lead down to two goals. Despite pulling the goalie and putting pressure on the Stampeders in the final minutes of the game, the Rampage could not find their way back from the deficit.

“Right from start to finish we were able to play our game,” Cody Tent, Stampeders coach, said.

Though they let the Rampage get a little too comfortable in the third, Tent said he was proud of the team’s performance.

Luck was not on Prince Rupert’s side tonight, the Rampage coach said.

“We lost a few guys right off the bat … we went pretty thin pretty quick,” Atchison said, adding that Judd Repole was still out from their last game due to injury as well.

