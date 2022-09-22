Rupert Rampage stand with their worthy opponents from the Broadwater hockey team after the Seafest weekend street hockey tournament. (Photo: Supplied)

Rupert Rampage stand with their worthy opponents from the Broadwater hockey team after the Seafest weekend street hockey tournament. (Photo: Supplied)

Rupert Rampage cover cost of minor basketball for all kids in Prince Rupert

The team aspires to make all youth sports free in the city

The Rupert Rampage senior men’s AA hockey team are covering all registration fees for Prince Rupert minor basketball this year so kids can play for free.

“We endeavor to help grow youth sports and give kids a chance to learn and love team sports in P.R. This is our goal – to eventually make youth sports free for all kids in P.R.,” Brett Stava, president of the Rupert Rampage stated on Facebook Sept. 12.

As a result of their initiative, the P.R. minor basketball association had to turn kids away.

More than 185 youth wanted to play but the league could only support 150, Kerry Crump, president of the P.R. minor basketball, said.

The Rupert Rampage chose to support minor basketball after learning that registration numbers in the sport have been declining over the last couple of years and there are limited burseries for parents to cover the cost of registration, a Facebook post stated.

In 2020, there were fewer than 80 kids registered. This year after registration fees were waived, the number of kids who wanted to sign-up more than doubled.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Crump said.

In order for fees to qualify for KidSport support, the local association must be aligned with the larger provincial body and the P.R. minor basketball association is not currently aligned, Heidi De Wildt, chair of the KidSport division in P.R. said. This means that P.R. parents can not apply for KidSport to cover minor basketball fees.

“With the cost of living skyrocketing, fuel prices at a record high and player enrollment down, we knew we had to help,” the Rupert Rampage Facebook page stated.

They estimate basketball registration will cost $13,000 to $15,000 and have set up an “Every Child Can Play” fund to collect donations to pay for it.

Profit from popcorn sales made during the Rampage home games will be put toward the fund, as well as revenue from sales of basketball jerseys that were donated by Progressive Steel.

This year it is basketball, but the men’s hockey team aspires to make all sports free for youth in P.R.

Next year their goal is to cover minor hockey fees and there are already a couple of events being planned to start fundraising, a Facebook post states. Proceeds from an ugly sweater party this December and a cash raffle in January will both be put toward the start of fundraising.

“We don’t want to hear any more stories of kids sitting watching because they can’t afford to play. Prince Rupert is the best place to live and raise a family. Your family’s financial status should not ever determine if your kids can play sports,” a Rupert Rampage Facebook post states.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City: Sean McGovern

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Rampage

Previous story
$2M in funding announced for care plan to help those at risk of suicide in B.C.

Just Posted

Greeted by cheering staff, Tour de North participants gather outside Canadian Tire in Williams Lake as they complete their ride. The tour, which started in Fort St. John, saw several challenges including a route change due to the Hudson’s Hope wildfires. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cops for Cancer cyclists ride 850 km for childhood cancer research, support services

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, spoke at the Charles Hays Secondary School graduation ceremony on June 10, 2022 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Taylor Bachrach’s Facebook page)
High school students discuss pros and cons of lowering voting age to 16

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach stood up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau/House of Commons Photo Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP commends first step of national dental care plan

The public is invited to an all-candidates forum to pose questions and listen to municipal electoral candidates on Oct. 4. (Image: Black Press Media)
All-Candidates forum planned for Prince Rupert municipal election candidates