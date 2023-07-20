Prince Rupert Courthouse. (Northern View file photo)

Rupert man pleads guilty to assaulting a peace officer, breach

David Reece was sentenced to 180 days house arrest less time served

A Prince Rupert man will serve two consecutive 90-day sentences under house arrest for spitting on a police officer and breaching the conditions of a separate undertaking.

In provincial court in Prince Rupert on July 12, David Reece pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a police officer in relation to a June 14 incident on 6th Avenue.

In a joint submission, the Crown and defence stated that Reece was found to be intoxicated in public contrary to an undertaking of the court. They said while Cst. Brody Hemrich was attempting to arrest Reece and place him in a patrol car, he spat on the officer.

For that offence, Reece spent 16 days in custody.

In recommending the 90-day conditional sentence, the Crown gave Reece statutory credit for time-and-half served, or 24 days.

In a separate incident from 2022, Reece was accused of making contact with two named persons, who according to previous release conditions, he was not allowed to contact.

Also in court July 12, he pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching an undertaking with regard to being in contact with the two named individuals.

Under the conditions of the two sentences, Reece will spend 156 days under 24-hour house arrest, except for the purpose of going to work.

