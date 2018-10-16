Western Canada Marine Response Corp. launched the first of 40 vessels for the Trans Mountain expansion project on June 12 in Prince Rupert. (WCMRC photo)

Rupert harbour sets scene for mock oil spill response

Ten vessels will be involved in the exercise meant to create a coordinated emergency response

Don’t be alarmed, the oil spill response exercise in the harbour is only an exercise.

Multiple crews, and vessels, are handling a mock oil spill response exercise in the Prince Rupert harbour, and the Canadian Coast Guard wants to assure residents this is not a real situation.

The training scenario involves a fishing vessel with mechanical failures leaking approximately 10,000 litres of diesel in the harbour, and how to handle the spill in the days following the incident.

“We’re exercising on that day three when the vessel has been taken away, that’s all dealt with, but now we have some issues on the shoreline, and that’s what we’re exercising. The assessment of that shoreline, the recovery and recovery operations in terms of recovery of oil, and coming up with a long-term plan that gives us sampling, assessment and monitoring of that shoreline,” said Jeff Brady, deputy superintendent, environmental response, Canadian Coast Guard (Western).

The coast guard led exercise will run on Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Several partners are involved including the Port of Prince Rupert, Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC), Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Gitga’at and Gitxala and Nisga’a nations, City of Prince Rupert as well as federal agencies. The objective is to have everyone work together in a coordinated way when handling shoreline clean-up activities following a spill.

RELATED: WCMRC grows its fleet and spill response on the North Coast

“This whole process brings people together and gets people talking about oil spill planning and what we do in the event of an incident. This whole process leading up to the exercise is just so beneficial for everybody,” Brady said.

The coast guard leads several exercises a year, but an exercise at this level is done less frequently. Approximately 10 vessels are involved, including vessels from the port, WCMRC and the coast guard.

“WCMRC will be involved in the exercise both in the field and at the Incident Command Post. In the field, we will be deploying shoreline protection strategies and initiating a shoreline clean-up operation. Full-scale, multi-agency exercises are an important part of Canada’s spill response regime,” said Michael Lowry, communications manager for WCMRC.

When asked what the oil spill risk is in the Prince Rupert harbour, Brady said it varies.

“It is a busy harbour, and that’s where a lot of the risk is where we have vessels in anchor or mooring, tying up to docks and stuff so it’s why we’re choosing here. It’s also an exercise with a cross-border aspect as well,” he said.

RELATED: Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump: Saudi king ‘firmly denies’ any role in Khashoggi mystery
Next story
In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

Just Posted

Rupert harbour sets scene for mock oil spill response exercise

Ten vessels will be involved in the exercise meant to create a coordinated emergency response

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Player and coaching camps enrich Minor Hockey league

AK Hockey development coach taught Prince Rupert’s young players skating fundamentals

Senior girls Rainmakers go 2-2 in Smithers play day

Head coach said the Prince Rupert team is showing improved play as zones approach

First sellout for AFFNO Murder Mystery Night

More than $1,500 was raised at the annual dinner theatre at The Crest, in Prince Rupert

Crow’s Nest: Story and dance through an Indigenous lens

Lester Centre presents a performance by three women on friendship, life and transition to death

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

Five days after the hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle, people are struggling to locate friends and loved ones.

Prince Harry and Meghan start Aussie tour with baby gifts

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

EU’s Barnier hopes Brexit deal possible in ‘coming weeks’

Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, but a Brexit agreement must be sealed in coming weeks to leave enough time for relevant parliaments to ratify it.

Earth samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge

Enbridge says earth sampling shows mineral and metal composition is well below provincial and federal standards for urban and residential areas.

Postal services ready for looming wave of legal cannabis deliveries

Legal cannabis is set to usher in a wave of high-value, age-restricted parcels in the mail system, and delivery companies say they’re ready.

Mega Millions prize of $654M is nation’s 4th-largest

No one has won the U.S. jackpot in almost three months

Trump: Saudi king ‘firmly denies’ any role in Khashoggi mystery

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is travelling to the Middle East to learn more about the fate of the Saudi national

Most Read