Prince Rupert couple arrested in Prince George following an armed robbery on Feb. 22. (File photo)

Rupert couple arrested in Prince George following armed robbery

Kyle Thomas Howden and Beverly Candice Cunningham taken into police custody on Feb. 22

A Prince Rupert couple have been charged following an armed robbery in Prince George.

On Feb. 22, RCMP took Kyle Thomas Howden and Beverly Candice Cunningham into custody following the robbery.

Police received a call about the robbery at a business early Thursday morning. Witnesses said the accused covered his face with a mask and entered the story brandishing a knife.

An RCMP investigation linked Cunningham to the offence and she was arrested near the scene.

Howden is in police custody and due to appear via video in Prince George court March 6 on charges ranging from breach of probation, concealing face with intent to commit an offence, robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

Cunningham is due to appear in court on April 3 2019 and faces charges of robbery and possession of stolen property.

Prince George police said they have dealt with this couple before.

