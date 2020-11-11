Derry Bott chaplain and member of the Royal Canadian Legion #27 stand beside a Remembrance Day display. Bott has made several of the display cases housing military memorabilia in the Legion’s museum. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Derry Bott chaplain and member of the Royal Canadian Legion #27 stand beside a Remembrance Day display. Bott has made several of the display cases housing military memorabilia in the Legion’s museum. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Royal Canadian Legion #27 has a lot of history

Prince Rupert gem hidden in main street museum

Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion Branch 27 has a hidden gem in plain view on the main street of the city that is open to the public and does just that in carrying on the memories.

The Legion museum is a trove of military treasure tucked away for just less than 10 years behind a non-descript doorfront on Third Ave. West.

Derry Bott the Legions chaplain and a board executive has helped to dig out and display the memorabilia in the front space of the Legions premises.

“The purpose of the legions is to promote remembrance and to look after veterans,” Bott said. “I have members in my family that that did fight in wars and I guess I just felt that they deserve more recognition.”

READ MORE: National poppy campaign restricted by COVID-19

Bott, with the help of the other legion members and donations from the public, has created a visual time capsule in binders, glass cabinets, and frames of the times that November 11 is a formal remembrance of. He has even made some the cabinets with his own hands.

“We had the space,” he said. “So we just started putting things out and one thing led to another. We started building showcases and so forth and people started bringing more stuff.”

Bott said the museum is a better and more reflective place for some items rather than sitting in someone’s closet. Also,the displays don’t sit and stagnate.

“So I’m constantly trying to change things around a little bit because we’ve got too many items for the space to show it all at once.”

The museum is packed with medals, photos, reading material, uniforms, military equipment, historic arsenal, artwork, and even has military documentaries broadcasting on television for viewers to watch.

With Bott’s knowledge of the history behind some of the items, the public can hear anecdotes about warships that are now reefs, the only soldier to die in Prince Rupert during the Second World War and the Prince Rupert woman who became a poster model for the military. A trip to the museum is eye-candy for the military enthusiast and a lesson in history for those who want spend a few hours becoming lost in another time. Some reference material is even able to be loaned out.

“I think it helps promote the remembrance of Veterans. Anyone who comes in really likes it. Many people who come in didn’t realize it is here,” he said.

School classes usually come in around Remembrance Day Bott said, but with the global pandemic changing everything, it is uncertain this for this year.

“I don’t know whether it gives them a good understanding, but it certainly gives them a little bit more insight,” Bott said of the children who visit. “They actually get to see some of the things like the uniforms, they get to see the rifles that were fired. They see real (items that were used) instead of just a picture.”

Bott invites the public to stop by and check out the museum and said on Saturdays, the legion continues to assist and support the public in Prince Rupert with the preparation of bagged lunches for the vulnerable.

“It’s important to have the museum here so people can see it and reflect,” Bott said. “The war was not a happy time.”

The Royal Canadian Legion Museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Derry Bott chaplain and member of the Royal Canadian Legion # 27 shows one of several binders on display at the museum containing items documenting the history of military warships.

Derry Bott chaplain and member of the Royal Canadian Legion # 27 shows one of several binders on display at the museum containing items documenting the history of military warships.

Previous story
RCMP searching for missing man down Douglas Channel
Next story
Remembrance Day in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Cenotaph in Prince Rupert on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day in Prince Rupert

Commemorations at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph drew onlookers paying respect

Lily Swanson, widow of Prince Rupert Second World War Métis veteran Arthur Swanson received a governmental apology on Oct. 30, 2020, for treatment of and lack of recognition of Métis military members when they arrived home — 75 years after the end of WWII. For more on the story and changes to Prince Rupert Remembrance Day services, see our special features beginning on Page 6.
Lest we forget – Stain on the flag

Apology and recognition of service 75 years after the end of WWII

Black Press file photo
RCMP searching for missing man down Douglas Channel

The Kitimat RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward to help aid the search

Rent increases issued during COVID-19 are now invalid as the Province has extended the residential rent freeze until the summer of 2021. (File photo)
Province freezes residential rent again until summer of 2021

Rent increases issued during COVID-19 are invalid but evictions in Prince Rupert are up

The pink dot indicates a relatively larger quake, first marked at 4.3, south of Haida Gwaii on Nov. 10. (Earthquakes Canada)
No tsunami after 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Haida Gwaii

Earthquakes Canada noted the tremour shortly after 5 p.m.

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
B.C. company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production in Surrey next month

Most Read