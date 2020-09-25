Haida hereditary chief named Liberal Candidate for North Coast Region

Haida hereditary chief Roy Jones Jr. is named North Coast candidate in the 2020 provincial elections under BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson (foreground) (Black Press Media files)

The BC Liberals announced on Sept. 25, that Haida hereditary chief and National Coalition of Chiefs executive member Chief Roy Jones Jr. is the candidate for the North Coast riding in the upcoming provincial election on Oct. 24.

The BC liberals issued a press release welcoming six more candidates to Andrew Wilkinson’s growing team. Wilkinson is the leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party. He currently serves as the leader of BC’s Legislative Official Opposition.

The five other candidates named are cardiologist and Vancouver Academy of Music chair Dr. Raymond Dong in Burnaby North; Construction site superintendent Jon Ellacott in Vancouver-West End; Restaurant owner and Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce president Tanya Finley in Nelson-Creston; Greater Vancouver Bangladesh Cultural Association past president Tariq Malik in Burnaby-Lougheed; and Public affairs consultant RJ Senko in Esquimalt-Metchosin

“More than ever BC needs a competent, compassionate, responsible government that will lead our province to economic recovery,” Wilkinson said in the press release. “Our renewed BC Liberal team has a clear vision and is up to the challenge — it’s time to move away from a government that only looks out for itself and choose a future that restores confidence and rebuilds BC.”

