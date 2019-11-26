Roundabout opens in Terrace at Hwy 16 and Hwy 37

Ministry says work is not fully completed, will resume spring 2020

The roundabout at Hwy 16 and Hwy 37 opened to traffic this past weekend. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

The highly-anticipated roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 16 and Hwy 37 finally opened to traffic this past weekend

However, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) says the project is not yet complete and construction work will resume spring 2020.

At the moment, entry and exit points onto Hwy 37 are still slightly detoured to accommodate final construction tie-ins for the week.

“Once completed, traffic will be moved over into the proper location, and the temporary access removed so the roundabout can be fully operational over the winter,” says a MOTI spokesperson in an email to the Terrace Standard.

”The contractor will return in the spring to complete finishing work outside of the roundabout.”

So far, the roundabout cost is at $5.8 million with the total project budget set at $9.3 million.

Final costs won’t be known until after the project is completed next spring but is expected to meet the overall project budget.



