Northern Expedition is expected to leave Prince Rupert for Haida Gwaii at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 13

Rough seas in the Hecate Strait are forcing BC Ferries to delay the Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry.

The Northern Expedition will now leave Prince Rupert for Haida Gwaii at noon on Tuesday, rather than at 10 p.m. tonight.

Likewise, the ferry will now return from Haida Gwaii to Prince Rupert at 11 p.m. Tuesday, rather than at 10 a.m.

