Rotary Club of Prince Rupert to hold annual auction online

Online auction will be a first for the organization

Kim and Bob Kilbery along with Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP, Taylor Bachrach, at attendance during a Rotary Club of Prince Rupert lunch-in on Oct. 14. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

The Rotary Club of Prince Rupert’s annual auction is moving to a fully online format this year for the first time.

The online auction launches on Oct. 25 and will be open for three weeks of bidding until it wraps up on Nov. 16.

This will be the club’s first time using an entirely online format. The transition means the auction will look a little different for participants, Crystal Lorette, auction committee co-chair, told The Northern View.

Other rotary clubs, such as the one in Smithers, have been running their auction online for several years and the format has proven to be very effective, Lorette said.

Bidders will be able to browse item pages, hosted through Bidding Owl, where they can see each item’s information and the current bid placed. There will also be a “max bid” option allowing bidders to set their own budget.

Items available in the auction are donated by local businesses. Services, gift cards and other packages will also be available at the auction.

Previously, the event took place over three days and was a live televised event needing more than 100 volunteers to run. Now, the current membership of 52 rotarians and friends, plus some behind-the-scenes help, is all it takes to run the event from the planning stages to the final days of the auction.

Funds raised through the auction will be used in an array of projects such as the upcoming Halloween Fest, school district apple program, Salvation Army and many others.

When the auction opens it will be available through the club’s website and through their Facebook page.

For more information visit portal.clubrunner.ca/761 or email prrotaryclub@citywest.ca.

Norman Galimski | Journalist