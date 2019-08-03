Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu fell about 20 feet

A Romanian tourist has died in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet. He died at a hospital.

The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week.

ALSO READ: U.S. national parks struggle to stay open, safe during shutdown

One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field toward a pool at the base.

The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek Thursday, becoming trapped underwater between rocks before managing to escape.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Multiple people dead, 1 in custody in Texas shooting

Just Posted

Stats show violent crime in Prince Rupert drops overall

Assaults and break-ins see noticeable jumps however in new Stats Can numbers

Davis Cup soccer tournament gets underway

Trio of Prince Rupert sides taking part in the Riverboat Days action

Salmon closures blanket Skeena watershed

DFO issued recreational fishing ban on all species in Skeena Watershed

Alaska ferry union reaches deal with state, bringing potential service back to Prince Rupert

Ferry workers have reached a tenative deal with the state

Pembina earns $664M for second quarter, Prince Rupert Watson Island project over budget

Pembina Pipeline Corporation reports second quarter results

MVP of the Week: Iain Cullen

For Cullen, shooting your age is just a number

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

B.C. man imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns to Canada

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, arrived Friday to Canada

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police consider foul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Most Read