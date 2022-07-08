FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Rogers/Fido customers without cell service, internet in widespread network outage

In some cities, 911 is being impacted

Rogers and Fido users from coast to coast are struggling to make calls or use the internet in a widespread network outage Friday morning.

This has left some cities unable to have 911 calling, as well, including Toronto and Ottawa.

In a tweet, Rogers said it is aware of the issue and efforts are underway to resolve the problem.

Last year, Rogers customers were left without service when the company suffered a massive wireless outage caused by a software update.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged Vancouver Island couple split up
Next story
Canada not paying for tobacco company stake in vaccine-maker Medicago: minister

Just Posted

The Village of Queen Charlotte council is considering a bylaw change to allow more buildings per lot in multi-family residential zones. The changes were spurred by a request from the Queen Charlotte Heritage Housing Society. (Photo: Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Queen Charlotte council considers bylaw amendments to allow more housing

A home was evacuated on McConnell Crescent due to bank erosion and landslides. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Terrace home evacuated due to land erosion

A photo from Nov. 2021, when the RCMP were deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. The Crown counsel will be pursuing criminal charges against 19 of the 27 arrested from the site. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
Key leader of Coastal GasLink pipeline opposition charged with criminal contempt

Port Edward councillor is pleased with the federal government’s new fire-related rail-safety precautions announced on July 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port Edward councillor says new federal fire-related rail safety measures are not enough