Rock Stock raises just under $5K in Prince Rupert

Griffin Toye-Oesch is a rock star rising at the Ring System Studio Rock Stock held on May 28 at the Prince Rupert Lester Centre. See story of the fundraising concert on page 13. Kellen Russell set the beat at the Ring System Studio Rock Stock concert held at the Lester Center on May 28. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Students from Ring System Music Studio performed to a full house during the Rock Stock concert on May 27 raising more than $4,831 for the Lester Centre.

More than 40 students performed a variety of musical styles and songs keeping the audience captivated with an eclectic program of hits.

The last live Rock Stock concert was pre-pandemic in 2019 and while the studio had a live Christmas concert in December, due to health regulations it was only a half-full theatre.

“There’s nothing like a full house,” Ian Lihou, the studio founder and concert organizer said. “(The students) were electric. There were beaming smiles from all of them.”

“It was the best show, in terms of audience response, that we’ve had,” the teacher said.

Lihuou praised the efforts of the young musicians, as well as those of Dwayne Harrison who was instrumental in assisting with organization and setup.

“We haven’t done this since 2019, this one’s going to be special. The students have been rehearsing every Sunday.”

Admission into the concert was by donation and the audience seemed appreciative to see live music again giving standing ovation at the end of the show.

Music lessons for the students finish in June and will start up again in September.