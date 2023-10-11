Rock slide slows down Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Single-lane traffic is currently delaying traffic near the Shames Mountain turnoff

The rock slide occurred on Monday afternoon about 20 kilometres west of Terrace. (Photo contributed)

A rock slide on Oct. 9 temporarily closed down traffic along Highway 16, approximately 20 kilometres west of Terrace.

The slide forced the strip of highway near Shames Mountain to close down for part of Monday afternoon, reopening to single-lane traffic just after 4 p.m.

Work crews continuied to clear debris from the road last evening, according to the Ministry of Transportation, though no plans for a full re-opening of the Highway have been released. An update is expected today (Oct. 11.

“The highway is currently open to single-lane-alternating traffic and crews are on-site clearing the debris to ensure the safety of the travelling public before fully reopening both lanes,” the ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: Alaska Ferries attempt to remedy rumours on Prince Rupert service

According to the Ministry of Transportation, rockfalls can occur during the changing of temperatures and high levels of rain, though there are a myriad of potential causes.

“Rockfalls aren’t always caused by rainfall and changing temperatures. For example, growing tree roots, forest fires, and animal activity can also become triggers,” its website says.