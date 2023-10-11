The rock slide occurred on Monday afternoon about 20 kilometres west of Terrace. (Photo contributed)

The rock slide occurred on Monday afternoon about 20 kilometres west of Terrace. (Photo contributed)

Rock slide slows down Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Single-lane traffic is currently delaying traffic near the Shames Mountain turnoff

A rock slide on Oct. 9 temporarily closed down traffic along Highway 16, approximately 20 kilometres west of Terrace.

The slide forced the strip of highway near Shames Mountain to close down for part of Monday afternoon, reopening to single-lane traffic just after 4 p.m.

Work crews continuied to clear debris from the road last evening, according to the Ministry of Transportation, though no plans for a full re-opening of the Highway have been released. An update is expected today (Oct. 11.

“The highway is currently open to single-lane-alternating traffic and crews are on-site clearing the debris to ensure the safety of the travelling public before fully reopening both lanes,” the ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: Alaska Ferries attempt to remedy rumours on Prince Rupert service

According to the Ministry of Transportation, rockfalls can occur during the changing of temperatures and high levels of rain, though there are a myriad of potential causes.

“Rockfalls aren’t always caused by rainfall and changing temperatures. For example, growing tree roots, forest fires, and animal activity can also become triggers,” its website says.

Previous story
B.C. man wanted on charges of 3D printing firearms
Next story
The grizzly truth? B.C. conservationists say bears need more food, habitat

Just Posted

The rock slide occurred on Monday afternoon about 20 kilometres west of Terrace. (Photo contributed)
Rock slide slows down Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Nicholas John’s “Harmony in Diversity” piece won the $10,000 prize to paint the RCMP’s new detachment. (Photo contributed)
Local artist chosen to decorate new Prince Rupert RCMP detachment

A blueprint of the new building. A finish date for construction has not yet been finalized. (Accessed through VIRL)
New library to include Haida language learning lab to village of Masset

Paul Lagace, a tenant advocate with Prince Rupert Unemployment Action Centre, said he has noticed an increasing amount Prince Rupert residents with steady employment facing homelessness, an indication of how challenging the North Coast’s housing issues are. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Homelessness on the rise across the Northwest in first census since 2021