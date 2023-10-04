Robert Nelson elected as new Metlakatla chief

Nelson will take over from Harold Leighton, who served as the First Nation’s chief for 36 years

Robert Nelson in a 2019 photo. Nelson will be taking over from long-serving former Chief Harold Leighton. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)

After more than three decades, the Metlakatla First Nation has elected a new chief in Robert Nelson.

Harold Leighton, who served the First Nation for 36 years, decided not to run in the Sept. 29 election following an illustrious political career.

Randall Cobb, Braden Etzertza and Darci Nelson were beaten out by the new chief-elect Nelson, who will now govern over the Nation based five kilometres northwest of Prince Rupert.

The Nation’s new on-reserve councillors will be Alvin W. Leask, Erika Leighton, and Sharon L. Morven, while Alrita Leask, Miranda Leighton, and Charlene McLean will be the next off-reserve councillors.