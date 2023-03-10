RCMP say a man forced himself into a home in Gitlaxt’aamiks in the Nass Valley the afternoon of March 9.(Contributed photo)

Robbery suspect sought in the Nass Valley

Suspect was reportedly waving a handgun while forcing himself into a home

RCMP officers in the Nass Valley are looking for a robbery suspect who was reportedly armed with a handgun when he forced himself into a home in Gitlaxt’aamiks at around 3:30 p.m. March 9.

“While the investigation is in the early stages, there is some indication that this may have been a targeted incident,” said Sergeant Louis-Philippe Gendron Fafard, commander of the Lisims-Nass Valley RCMP detachment.

“There is no information to suggest that there is any ongoing risk to the community,” he added.

Police say the person escaped through a window of the residence with preliminary information indicating he may have then fled in a blue Audi vehicle.

Gitlaxt’aamiks, also known as New Aiyansh, is the largest village in the Nass Valley and contains the main administrative and assembly building of the Nisga’a Lisims Government as well as the Nass Valley’s largest medical clinic.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity, and anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Lisims-Nass Valley RCMP at 250-633-2222.

