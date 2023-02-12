Robbery suspect arrested and charged after McDonald’s cash-grab

A suspect has been arrested by Prince Rupert RCMP after a lunch-time robbery at Mc Donald’s, the police stated on Jan. 10. The 43-year-old male remains in custody. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP on Feb. 8, posted they are looking for Chante Leah Low on outstanding warrants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A suspect has been arrested and remains in custody to answer to charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime after a recent lunchtime cash grab at McDonald’s Restaurant in Prince Rupert, RCMP stated on Feb. 10.

According to the Ministry of Attorney General Court Services website, Randy Chester Robinson will appear in court on Feb.16 to speak to more than 13 charges stemming from various incidents between Jan. 13 and Jan. 29. These include five breaches of probation order, two robbery charges, two assaults, one assault with a weapon, one uttering threats, one theft under $5,000 and one charge of wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime. Only two of these charges are related to the robbery at McDonald’s.

Prince Rupert RCMP issued a statement notifying the public of his arrest.

“Frontline members, with the assistance of the Prince Rupert General Investigation Section, conducted a thorough investigation which led police to identify the 43-year-old suspect. He was arrested by police on Feb. 8, 2023, and subsequently charged with Robbery and Disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in custody at this time and is scheduled to appear in court later next week,” the media release states.

“On January 29, 2023, just before 1 p.m., the Prince Rupert RCMP received a call about a man who had just robbed the McDonald’s restaurant on 11th Ave E. Police attended shortly after but the suspect had already fled the scene. Statements from witnesses as well as video surveillance review, helped police learn that the suspect entered the restaurant and waited in line to place an order. Once it became his turn to order, the man produced a knife and took money from the register, before running out,” police said.

Armed robberyPrince Rupert RCMPRCMP