Pastor Diana Edis of St. Pauls Lutheran Church on April 24, loves being honked at for her five-year anniversary of ministerial ordination. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Pastor Diana Edis of St. Pauls Lutheran Church on April 24, loves being honked at for her five-year anniversary of ministerial ordination. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Roadside honks for local pastors anniversary

Prince Rupert pastor Diana Edis was ordained five years ago

Passersby were encouraged to honk their horns at Prince Rupert Pastor Diana Edis on April 24. A large, colourful poster mounted on the back of a roadside van outside her place of worship spurred on a bit of lighthearted merrimaking during Saturday.

The Reverand, who moved to the city just under four years ago, to lead the flock at St. Pauls Lutheran Church celebrated a five-year milestone of being ordained to the ministry and was happy to wave or chat with those who passed by or stopped to say hello.

“Ministry is in my bones,” Edis said, “My father is a minister.”

She originally fought the notion of entering the ministry for a long time. Working different jobs in hospitals she felt the pull towards the ministry but had different ideas and kept veering more left, she said. Eventually, she accepted being directed back to the pastoral path and followed in her father’s footsteps.

Edis said she loves her congregation and her new home in Prince Rupert, even with the rainy days.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Just Posted

Pastor Diana Edis of St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Prince Rupert gets honks of celebration on her five year anniversary of ordination. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Roadside honks for local pastors anniversary

Prince Rupert pastor Diana Edis was ordained five years ago

Kelly Choi age 11, was the only swimmer to qualify from Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club in the Spring Provincial Championships where she won bronze. She is seen practicing her talent on April 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert swimmers make waves at recent competitions

Virtual competitions see PRASC bring home medals

Dancing is a great way to create friendship (Taylor Jackson and Karlie Fudger) (photo supplied by Teresa Mackereth)
DAPR students take home Ultimate Dancer awards

Prince Rupert dancers went to Terrace dance competion

Prince Rupert RCMP seized drugs and edged weapons following an investigation after a traffic stop on April 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP seize drugs and edged weapons

Arrest made after Prince Rupert traffic stop led to a further investigation and search of an R.V.

Paul Lagace tenant advocate with Prince Rupert Unemployment Action Center on April 26 presented a 579 signature petition to city council in support of a proposed 11th residential property development. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Almost 600 signatures on Prince Rupert housing petition presented to council

We’re hearing you loud and clear - Lee Brain, mayor on 11th Ave. proposed development

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. MP says law needed to thwart shadow pandemic of intimate partner violence

Randall Garrison calls for coercive and controlling behaviour to be criminalized

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

(File photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

Most Read