Roadside honks for local pastors anniversary

Pastor Diana Edis of St. Pauls Lutheran Church on April 24, loves being honked at for her five-year anniversary of ministerial ordination. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Passersby were encouraged to honk their horns at Prince Rupert Pastor Diana Edis on April 24. A large, colourful poster mounted on the back of a roadside van outside her place of worship spurred on a bit of lighthearted merrimaking during Saturday.

The Reverand, who moved to the city just under four years ago, to lead the flock at St. Pauls Lutheran Church celebrated a five-year milestone of being ordained to the ministry and was happy to wave or chat with those who passed by or stopped to say hello.

“Ministry is in my bones,” Edis said, “My father is a minister.”

She originally fought the notion of entering the ministry for a long time. Working different jobs in hospitals she felt the pull towards the ministry but had different ideas and kept veering more left, she said. Eventually, she accepted being directed back to the pastoral path and followed in her father’s footsteps.

Edis said she loves her congregation and her new home in Prince Rupert, even with the rainy days.

K-J Millar | Journalist

