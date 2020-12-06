Tom Kertes vice president of Prince Rupert District Teachers Union and President Gabriel Bureau are unified on Dec. 4 in the mandatory mask request made by teachers in SD 52. The Road Rally for Safe Schools on Dec. 10 is part of a public awareness campaign run by the union. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Road Rally for Safe Schools

Prince Rupert teachers union calls for increased social distancing and mandatory masks in schools

Teachers in Prince Rupert are calling on School District 52 to pursue higher health and safety standards for students in the district with the implementation of mandatory mask-wearing and better social distancing measures. To support the request and raise community realization a public awareness campaign was launched on Dec. 2.

“Local teachers are united around school safety,” Gabriel Bureau, president of the Prince Rupert District Teachers Union (PRDTU) said. “We want schools to be safe for everyone – students and staff alike. That’s why we’re calling for a mask mandate in local schools.

One part of the public awareness campaign is the planned “Road Rally for Safe Schools” on Dec. 10 starting at 4 p.m. Teachers and the public are invited to participate in their vehicles, meeting at 7th Ave East and Green St. to through town in a caravan style procession ending outside at SD 52 office building.

More to come with the full article in the print edition of The Northern View

 
