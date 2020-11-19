Rising stars are being sought in the Prince Rupert area

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce is launching the 2021 business mentorship program

Rising Stars of the 2019-2020 PRDCC program are Royce Sampson, Andy Chugh, Brendan Eshom, Aidan Murphy-Morven and Carsen Vibert (Photo: supplied)

Young supernova are being sought from student candidates for the 2021 Rising Stars program. The annual business mentorship program is being launched Nov. 19 by the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce (PRDCC).

“The annual Rising Stars program has been an essential initiative of the Chamber for 15 years. It matches students from Coast Mountain College and Charles Hays Secondary School with members of the Prince Rupert business community for a five-month mentorship,” PRDCC said in a media release.

The submission deadline is Nov. 30 with recruitment for student participants open effective immediately. Students wishing to apply will find application details at www.risingstars.biz . Candidates will then participate in a panel interview with this years coordinator Aidan Murphy-Morven and the steering committee.

Murphy-Morven is a Rising Star Alumnus having participated as a student in the program in 2019 under the mentorship of Alexie Stephens program manager of Skeena Region Ecotrust Canada with the North Coast Innovation Lab.

“I am excited to carry on the standard of leadership and innovation that were demonstrated by last year’s coordinator Scott Langille,” Murphy-Morven said.

“We have already recruited outstanding mentors for this year, and I know that as they develop professional experience and skills they’ll come to appreciate the spirit of mutual support that characterizes Prince Rupert’s business community,” Murphy-Morven said.

The 2021 program will encompass public speaking training, development of post-secondary education strategies, guidance on professional business communication and branding. Participants will also engage the opportunity to collaborate on a major passion project. The 2021 program has undergone adaptions to enable online collaboration throughout the program.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

