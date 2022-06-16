Rio Tinto investigating after Kitimat employee airlifted to hospital in critical condition

On June 6 the employee was injured during the unloading of materials from a trailer

An investigation at Rio Tinto is underway after an employee was injured in an incident at the site in Kitimat earlier this month.

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer.

BC Emergency Health Services said that one person in critical condition was taken by air ambulance to a Lower Mainland hospital.

“Every incident is one too many and we are investigating the cause of this incident, we want to be very clear: no task is crucial enough to put someone’s health and safety at risk,” a Rio Tinto spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company continues to be in contact with the man’s family to provide the required support.

The Northern Sentinel has reached out to WorkSafeBC for more details.