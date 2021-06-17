Ring System Studio sounds on television

Two concerts by the Prince Rupert music school will be broadcast in June

Prince Rupert’s Ellen Wright and Graeme Dickens jam out during filming the two Ring System Studio concerts to be broadcast on television during June. (Photo: supplied, H. Cox)

The melodic sounds of Ring System Studio will be broadcast in two different televised concerts to fill the void left when the music students couldn’t perform live at Christmas and in the Spring due to COVID-19.

Songs will no longer be dampened when they are broadcast in the 24 item Jingle Bell Rock Concert to be aired on CityWest channel 10, on June 19 and 20th. Twenty-seven more songs will make the hills come alive with music during the Rock Stock Concert on June 26 and 27. All concerts air at 7 p.m.

Ian Lihou owner and maestro of the Prince Rupert music school said more than 48 music students took part in the two concerts for which rehearsals posed a bit challenging due to health restrictions.

Lihou said he had to install glass partitions in the studio and have fewer students in at a time, so rehearsals were completed in small groups. Eventually, the groups made it to the theatre of the Lester Centre when social distancing and protocols were able to be followed.

The two shows were filmed by Paul and Hailey Cox, with sound recording and mixing by Dwayne Harrison. Editing all of the segments together to make two enjoyable recital shows took about two weeks for each episode, Lihou said.

“It certainly made me appreciate the beauty of live concerts,” he said. “Everything came together pretty quickly when we got to the theatre.”

Lihou and Ring System Studio have been producing live concerts for the audience of Prince Rupert since 2011. The concerts are so popular they fill the 700 seat Lester Centre auditorium and people telephone in advance from out of town wanting to attend.

Ring System Studio students are aged 10 – 19 years old and play an assortment of instruments from guitar, electric guitar, bass, keyboard, drums and percussions.

The stage has already been booked for the annual Jingle Bell Rock Concert on Dec. 18th, and next years spring Rock Stock on May 28.

K-J Millar | Journalist