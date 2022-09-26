Rihanna is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The NFL and new sponsor Apple Music made the announcement on Sept. 25.

It’s the second time Rihanna has been asked to take on the show, after she turned the offer down in 2019 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way,” the star told Vogue at the time.

She hasn’t yet explained her decision to do the show this time around, simply posting a photo of a football to social media on Sept. 25 to make the announcement.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Previous Super Bowl halftime show performers have included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J.

