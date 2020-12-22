Ridley Terminals donates $25,000 to Salvation Army

Lisa Marogna of Ridley Terminals Inc. presents Lt. Dawn Butt of the Prince Rupert Salvation Army with a donation of $25,000 on Dec. 22. (Photo: supplied)

Ridley Terminals Inc. has presented $25,000 to the Prince Rupert Salvation Army for 2020 and has pledged the same again for 2021.

Lisa Marogna, planning scheduler said Rob Booker, CEO of Ridley Terminals committed the funds to assist the organization as it’s been a tough year.

Marogna said with COVID-19 the annual ‘Fill a Cubicle’ event by Ridley employees for the Salvation Army had to be re-thought for this year due to pandemic restrictions. For the past eight years staff have brought gifts of food, clothing, and donations to contribute to the community.

The RTI Employee Community Fund, where employees volunteer to donate off their paycheque each week, also donated $12,000 this year to assist our community.

“We have a great group of employees who recognize the need to make Christmas brighter for the community. It’s been a tough year,” Marogna said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on