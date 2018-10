Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Comedian Rick Mercer says he hopes people stop discussing marijuana so much after it becomes legal in Canada on Wednesday.

“Smoke it if you’ve got it… I’m not someone’s who’s ever smoked dope really, but I’ve always found it excruciatingly boring when someone wants to talk about it,” Mercer said.

He added that he’s not sure if it’s possible for Canada to be ready for legalization.

“I think you kind of just have to see what happens,” Mercer said.

“I have no idea, I think it’s going to be weird.”

