Revving up for the ride

The annual Prince Rupert Harley Riders toy ride attracted bikers of all types, even fluffy ones such as Simba, on Sept. 26, 2020. Bikers buddies Chad Kelly, Taylor Di Leta and Austin Mollerup took their biker Barbies for a ride after donating toys to the 39th Annual Harley Riders Poker Ride and Toy Run on Sept. 26. Roma Green, Allen Landrath, Sarah Landrath and Darren Green of the Sum Shockin' Good Food truck were excited to accept toys on behalf of the Prince Rupert Harley Riders during the 39th Annual Toy Run on Sept. 26 in the Save-0n Foods parking lot. For every toy donated, they provided free fries. Timber MacMunn is gearing up for the road in the 39th Prince Rupert Harley Riders toy run on Spet. 26. he said he likes to give gift cards to the kids who may not have as much as his family does.

Riders revved their engines, eager to rule the road on Sept. 26 for the 39th Annual Prince Rupert Harley Riders Poker and Toy Run.

The annual event is to support the Salvation Army in the collection of toys and warm clothing for the Christmas season, Chris Rose, organizer of the club event, said.

Rose said the ride starts to be organized four months prior to the day, however, COVID-19 put a different spin on things this year. Donations are way down as club members could not go in person to any establishments to fundraise or sell the club’s T-shirts.

The rides around the region usually draw in more than 115 riders, however, the Smithers ride was recently cancelled and the Terrace Ride, last week attracted about 35 riders. Rose said he had hoped for a rider turn out of more than 50 as it was great weather for touring around the region.

While the bikers toured the region, they played a game of five-card poker where they picked up cards at designated stops. The event also had 50/50 ticket sales and door prizes.

Before heading off on the ride, participants donated toys at the Sum Shockin’ Good Food truck that was located at Save-On-Foods and accepting donations on behalf of the club.

Roma Green, owner of the food truck, said anyone who donated a toy received free fries. She said she loves assisting and supporting the Salvation Army, however, COVID-19 has affected her plans.

“We had 37 events booked for 2020 and they all got cancelled,” she said. “This is the first day we have been open in Prince Rupert since the end of June. We are here to help the Harley Riders and to support the Salvation Army.”

