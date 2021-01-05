Returning travellers will no longer receive Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Travellers returning from non-essential trips abroad will no longer be eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, Prime Minister Trudeau said during a Tuesday (Jan. 5) press conference.

Trudeau said that the benefit is designed for workers who need to miss work because they are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 and need to isolate, or have an underlying health condition that makes being at work unsafe.

“It is not intended for travellers who are quarantining after they return for travellers,” he said.

“Anyone who travelled for non-essential reasons will not be able to access the sickness benefit.”

More to come.

Coronavirustravel