Those eagerly anticipating the legalization of non-medical cannabis on Oct. 17 will be excited to know that quality product is being ensured by the provincial government. (Black Press files) Research suggests that between 1.6 and 3.8 million athletes suffer from sports-related concussions each year. (Black Press files)

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

Retired NHL players have been drafted by a cannabis company in the name of science.

A partnership with the NHL Alumni Association, Canopy Growth and Neeka Health Canada aims to study about 100 former professional hockey players and whether CBD-based products can reduce the danger of post-concussion brain disorders, according to a recent release issued by Canopy.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is an ingredient extracted from the marijuana plant and isn’t associated with giving the user a high, according to a Neeka Health release.

Research suggests that between 1.6 and 3.8 million athletes suffer from sports-related concussions each year, according to statistics cited in the Canopy release. Of these athletes, 10 to 15 per cent will develop symptoms after their concussion that impede their ability to function, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and progressive dementia from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE.

CTE, a brain disorder developed by repeated hits to the head, is an issue that has long plagued the NHL and its players.

Last November, a settlement was reached between NHL and the hundreds of retired players who had accused the league of undermining the severity of repeated blows to the head.

READ MORE: Tentative deal reached in NHL concussion lawsuit

“We have seen the debilitating effects of chronic repeated head injuries on the lives of patients and their families,” said Dr. Amin Kassam, founder and CEO of Neeka Health Canada.

Chief medical officer at Canopy Growth Dr. Mark Ware said he believes the willingness of the alumni association to participate illustrates the need for alternative treatments.

“This complex and multidimensional study will give us an unprecedented understanding of the interaction between cannabidiol (CBD) and the brains and behaviours of former NHL players living with post-concussion symptoms,” Ware said.

The study is set to begin this summer and is expected to take one year.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet
Next story
B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Just Posted

City creates derelict car removal program

Residents of Prince Rupert are encouraged to take part in vehicle spring cleaning

Warburtons will rehabilitate Neptune Inn with a twist

Couple is conceptualizing the project while waiting to get back on the Prince Rupert council agenda

50-year-old woman struck at crosswalk on McBride St.

Driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in Prince Rupert on March 1

Benefits alliance to hire full-time manager

Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance’s goal is more money from the province for local governments

Rupert couple arrested in Prince George following armed robbery

Kyle Thomas Howden and Beverly Candice Cunningham taken into police custody on Feb. 22

Nisga’a student’s original play selected in B.C. competition

Miranda Baker wrote To Grow Up based on her own experience with racism in Prince Rupert

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

B.C. MP named as interim Treasury Board president after another cabinet resignation

Jane Philpott resigned the position this morning over government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair

Shares owned by B.C. polygamist Winston Blackmore up for auction

Assets owned by Bountiful leader to be auctioned off to repay creditors, says bailiff company

Alberta ice climber helping climate science research

Will Gadd plans to climb 100 metres down a Greenland ice sheet

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls across B.C.

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Most Read