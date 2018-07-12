Resource Benefits Alliance begins stakeholder outreach

RBA will reach out to local business, labour unions and community groups later this summer

The Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA) has begun talks with stakeholders to formalize a plan it hopes will strengthen economic development of the region.

This push forward is a direct result of $300,000 in provincial funding announced last April. The money was earmarked to help the RBA work closer with project proponents, labour unions, local businesses, the community non-profit sector and First Nations.

The RBA will reach out to local business, labour unions and community groups later this summer and into the fall. In the meantime the alliance has already initiated talks with select proponents and major projects.

In a press release the RBA said members will be meeting with local First Nations over the summer to share information and objectives.

Community meetings will be announced later this year on the RBA website at nwresourcebenefits.ca.

The RBA consists of 18 local governments and three regional districts seeking a share of government revenue from future resource developments. The alliance says it will help transform a “have-not region” into one reaching its full potential.

Announcing the funding for the engagement process, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province is committed to working with the RBA to stabilize the regional economy in the long term.

“We believe that people should benefit from the prosperity generated by their hard work, and the resources of the regions where they live,” Horgan said.



