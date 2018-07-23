(Black Press file photo)

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Reports of sexual assaults spiked across the country after the #MeToo movement went viral last October, according to Statistics Canada data released Monday.

Non-violent sexual assaults reported to police went up by 16 per cent in B.C., while reported aggravated sexual assault went up by 45 per cent.

IN-DEPTH: #MeToo at Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

The agency did not outright attribute the increase to #MeToo, but said the movement “may have had an impact on the willingness of victims to report sexual assault incidents to police.”

Nation-wide, Statistics Canada also said that the number of “unfounded” reports, meaning police determined no crime had taken place, had dropped from one-in-five to one-in-seven between 2016 and 2017.

Serious crime on the down-swing

The data also suggested serious crime has dropped noticeably in B.C. for the first time in three years.

The agency’s crime severity index, which measures changes in the severity of police-reported crime from year to year, declined by five percentage points from 2016 to 2017.

The index gives more weight to crimes like murder and sexual assault compared to minor crimes like mischief.

It had declined by just 0.62 points from 2015 to 2016, after rising by 3.2 points annually for the two years before that.

The index declined in only three other provinces: Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The severity of violent crime in B.C. grew by half a percentage point, while non-violent crime in the province dropped by 6.6 points.

Among youth, the severity of violent crime jumped up by nearly 11 points, while non-violent crime went up by more than 34 points.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quesnel man charged with second degree murder after fatal stabbings
Next story
UPDATE: 14-year-old pilot sets Guinness World Record at Langley airport

Just Posted

Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Work on propane export facility can start as of June 23

Shoreline Cleanup along Rushbrook ropes in 309kg of waste

More then 40 volunteers, and Marine Search and Rescue, picked up cigarette butts, tires and trash

Intertidal Music Festival wrap up

Video and photos from the full-day festival held at the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward, B.C.

North West softball team wins gold at BC Summer Games

Two Prince Rupert players were on the Zone 7 boys U-16 team that went 5-0 in the tournament

Longtime vice-principal Kevin Leach resigns from Charles Hays Secondary

Aja Lihou takes on new role as vice-principal at the high school in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

Body of missing woman found in Skeena River

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit children of Chantelle Simpson

Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

Most Read