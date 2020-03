The Northern View has received reports of gunshots being fired in Prince Rupert around midnight on March 26 on the upper westside. Upon inquiry to the authorities, rumours of a shooting were put to rest by the RCMP, who said nothing happened and there was no shooting.

K-J Millar | Journalist

