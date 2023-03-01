(Screenshot/Google Maps)

(Screenshot/Google Maps)

Reports of avalanche in Invermere area

Panorama resort says it was not within their boundary

There are reports of an avalanche in the Columbia Valley.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue confirmed there was some sort of incident, and they were put on standby earlier this afternoon.

They said it was a private company that was dispatched to the area instead.

Representatives from Panorama Ski Resort said it was not within their boundary.

It is not known at this time how many people were affected.

Avalanche activity has been particularly heavy this ski season, including two skiers who were killed in an avalanche near Golden on Feb. 16.

READ MORE:

‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

Capital News has reached out to Columbia Valley RCMP. More to come.

Avalanche

