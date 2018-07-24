The Fernie Memorial Arena remained locked down while the investigation continued, January 2018. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

It’s been 10 months since the ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena cost three workers their lives, with little news as to what actually happened that day.

Three workers, 59-year-old Wayne Hornquist, 52-year-old Lloyd Smith and 46-year-old Jason Podloski were killed after being exposed to ammonia on October 17, 2017.

READ MORE: Three deaths confirmed at Fernie Memorial Arena

READ MORE: Hundreds attend community memorial for ammonia leak victims

Technical Safety BC, formerly the BC Safety Authority, is set to host a news conference in Vancouver on Wednesday to release its report into the incident, including key findings on contributing factors and recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

The Free Press team will have a reporter going live on Facebook to broadcast the news conference at 11 a.m. MDT, 10 a.m. PT.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom
Next story
BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

Just Posted

Prince Rupert woman died at Texada Island music festival

23-year-old woman believed to have drowned on July 21 at Shingle Beach

Jean-Jacques Ruest named CN Rail’s president and CEO

After serving in the interim position since March, Ruest took over the Canadian company on July 24

City says McBride Street water line repairs to be completed soon

Repairs should be completed and traffic patterns restored by early August

Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Work on propane export facility on City of Prince Rupert land can start as of June 23

Shoreline Cleanup along Rushbrook ropes in 309kg of waste

More then 40 volunteers, and Marine Search and Rescue, picked up cigarette butts, tires and trash

Intertidal Music Festival wrap up

Video and photos from the full-day festival held at the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward, B.C.

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom

Surrey mother wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

B.C. Lions acquire defensive lineman Shawn Lemon from Toronto Argonauts

Lemon is a nine-year CFL veteran

Most Read