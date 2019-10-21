BC Ferries’ Queen of Cowichan ship sails against a backdrop of mountains. (BC Ferries)

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

A report from the transportation ministry is proposing a new ferry terminal be built near the Vancouver International Airport.

The report calls on a large-scale plan led by the ministry that would examine ideas like “a new terminal on Iona Island near Sea Island.”

Following the release of the report, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena will meet stakeholders in Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Salt Spring Island, Sunshine Coast, Haida Gwaii and Comox to see if a YVR terminal would improve service. Currently, Metro Vancouver is connected Vancouver island by terminals at Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay.

Iona Island is connected to Sea Island, which houses YVR, by a causeway. It currently hosts a regional park and a wastewater facility for Metro Vancouver.

In a statement, Trevena said the province’s “next step is to develop a broad provincial vision so we can be sure that we have the right ferry services in place in the future.”

