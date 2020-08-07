The start of the Nisga’a Highway in Terrace on Aug. 7, 2020. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

Repaving coming for two sections of Nisga’a Hwy and Hubert St. in Gingolx

Drivers can expect some minor delays and single lane alternating traffic

Work is beginning next week to repave two sections of the Nisga’a Highway — a project worth nearly $5 million.

The two segments of highway are a 13 kilometre stretch between Wesach Creek Bridge and Big Cedar Creek Bridge, and 16 kilometres between the Lava Lake information kiosk to the Nass Triangle.

Both segments are getting 40 millimetre asphalt overlay, “making the drive safer and smoother for people travelling along these stretches,” according to a ministry of transportation and infrastructure release.

In partnership with the Gingolx Village Government, the project includes the paving of 700 metres of Hubert St., a gravel road in the village.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits, exercise caution and follow the direction of traffic controllers. Expect minor delays and some single lane alternating traffic while the project is ongoing, the news release said.

Peters Bros Construction Ltd. is the contractor for the project, which carries a price tag of nearly $5 million. The provincial government is investing $4.8 million of that figure, and the Gingolx Village Government is contributing close to $200,000.

The ministry said it is working with the contractor, Gingolx Village Government and WorkSafeBC to follow all COVID-19 related precautions like physical distancing.

Gingolx is one of the four Nisga’a villages in the Nass Valley and is the most westerly village, located near the mouth of the Nass River.

Drivers can get up to date information on delays and road closures by visiting drivebc.ca.

