Maintenance work on the city plumbing infrastructure is underway on March 19. Passers-by are asked to obey all signage and controllers. (Image provided by City of Prince Rupert)

The City of Prince Rupert has issued an advisory to local residents of necessary repairs to a water leak in the down town area. The west bound lane of Third Ave., between Second and Third Street, will be closed to traffic while the work is completed.

“Please obey all traffic signage and the controllers,” the City said.

