Remembrance Day in Prince Rupert

Cenotaph in Prince Rupert on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Cenotaph in Prince Rupert on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rays of quiet reflection warm the memories of remembrance on the morning of Nov. 11, 2020 at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Rays of quiet reflection warm the memories of remembrance on the morning of Nov. 11, 2020 at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day ceremonies at Prince Rupert Cenotaph, Nove. 11, 2020 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Remembrance Day ceremonies at Prince Rupert Cenotaph, Nove. 11, 2020 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue raising the Canadian flag prior to the Nov. 11, 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies starting. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert Fire Rescue raising the Canadian flag prior to the Nov. 11, 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies starting. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Poppies place on the Prince Rupert Cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2020 for the Remembrance Day Ceremonies (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Poppies place on the Prince Rupert Cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2020 for the Remembrance Day Ceremonies (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11, 2020 (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)Remembrance Day ceremonies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11, 2020 (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day Ceremonies on Nov. 11, in Prince Rupert (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)Remembrance Day Ceremonies on Nov. 11, in Prince Rupert (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Colour Party at Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 in Prince Rupert (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View0
Derry Bott Royal Canadian Legion 27 Chaplain during Remembrance Day ceremonies Nov. 11, 2020 at the Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Derry Bott Royal Canadian Legion 27 Chaplain during Remembrance Day ceremonies Nov. 11, 2020 at the Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day trumpeter playing The Last Post at the Prince Rupert ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Remembrance Day trumpeter playing The Last Post at the Prince Rupert ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 (Photo” K-J Millar/The Northern View)Remembrance Day trumpeter playing The Last Post at the Prince Rupert ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Remembrance Day trumpeter playing The Last Post at the Prince Rupert ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 (Photo” K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Laying of a poppy in remembrance at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2020 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Laying of a poppy in remembrance at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2020 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
President of Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion Maria lewis stands at attention during Remembrance Day Ceremonies on NOv. 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)President of Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion Maria lewis stands at attention during Remembrance Day Ceremonies on NOv. 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP Officers in their social bubble participated in the Remembrance Day Ceremonies at the cenotaph. Officers were masked and used COVID-19 protocols. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert RCMP Officers in their social bubble participated in the Remembrance Day Ceremonies at the cenotaph. Officers were masked and used COVID-19 protocols. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP officers specifically socially distanced for requested media photo to commemorate Remembrance Day 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Maria Lewis of Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion 27 on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Maria Lewis of Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion 27 on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue participated in Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 by raising the flag at the start of the commemoration. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert Fire Rescue participated in Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020 by raising the flag at the start of the commemoration. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day Ceremonies on Nov. 11 at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Remembrance Day Ceremonies on Nov. 11 at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
RCMP officers march from Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020, at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)RCMP officers march from Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11, 2020, at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP Officer stands at attention during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert RCMP Officer stands at attention during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP Officer bows his head for two minutes of silence during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert RCMP Officer bows his head for two minutes of silence during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP officers specifically socially distanced for requested media photo to commemorate Remembrance Day 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert RCMP officers specifically socially distanced for requested media photo to commemorate Remembrance Day 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP Officer bows his head for two minutes of silence during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert RCMP Officer bows his head for two minutes of silence during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wreaths laid at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph on Remembrance Day 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern ViewWreaths laid at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph on Remembrance Day 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View
Prince Rupert RCMP Officer bows his head for two minutes of silence during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert RCMP Officer bows his head for two minutes of silence during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)
The Last Post is played on the trumpet during Nov. 11, 2020 Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)The Last Post is played on the trumpet during Nov. 11, 2020 Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembering the fallen and the sacrifices they made. Remembrance Day 2020 at the Prince Rupert CenotaphRemembering the fallen and the sacrifices they made. Remembrance Day 2020 at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph

Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Prince Rupert drew more than 185 onlookers and participants at the Nov. 11, morning ceremonies.

Despite pandemic restrictions on gatherings of more than 50, onlookers respected social distancing protocols and mask wearing while spread out in safety on the Court House lawn to witness the stoic commemorations.

The ceremonies were led by Royal Canadian Legion Chaplain Derry Bott, and remembrances were provided by Legion President Maria Lewis.

The scaled-back ceremonies, due to the global pandemic, had wreaths placed around the base of the cenotaph prior to the ceremonies by the Royal Canadian Rangers. Prince Rupert RCMP officers participated as the armed sentries around the cenotaph during the ceremonies and Prince Rupert Fire Rescue raised the Canadian flag from the boom truck prior to the start.

COVID-19 protocols set down restrictions on minors under the age of 18 participating in this year’s ceremonies for health and safety reasons.

