Reliving the golden days with Prince Rupert grads at 50th reunion

Some of the class of 1970 graduates celebrate a reunion weekend closing dinner at West End Restaurant hosted by Richard Wong, on Sept. 11. The 50th reunion was postponed for two years due to the pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than 65 enthusiastic graduates and spouses from the Prince Rupert Senior Secondary school finally celebrated the 50th class reunion on the weekend on Sept. 9 to 11.

The actual 50th anniversary was in 2020 but after a more than two-year wait, due to the global pandemic, the old friends and acquaintances were able to reunite to reminisce the golden times while creating new memories.

Class members gave an excited response to the idea of a 50th-anniversary reunion when the planning for the half-century celebration was interrupted by COVID-19, said Richard Wright one of the organizers. The event was coordinated by two other fellow classmates Bob Hill and Shane Diestead.

“Everyone stayed in touch. Everyone was excited to come back to Rupert. It always leaves an impression,” Wright said.

It’s always good to see old friends, the organizer said adding the weekend kicked off with a Friday meet and greet at the golf course, a Saturday night dinner at the Crest, Sunday lunch at Breakers, and a Sunday evening dinner, hosted by fellow class graduate Richard Wong at the West End Restaurant.

Wright praised the Rupert rain for holding off and said it was “sunshine, sunshine, sunshine” all weekend which allowed those who could not attend, due to feeling a little under the weather, to attend a safe, socially distanced, informal catch-up in Mariners park Saturday afternoon. Graduates travelled from as far away as Germany and Eastern Canada to meet up with old chums for the fifth decade anniversary.

The class has previously held a 10th, 20th, and 40th reunion.

Asked if people have changed over the years, Wright laughed and said, “Thank goodness for name tags and large font.”

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on