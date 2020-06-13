Relay around Rupert vehicle parade

Prince Rupert Relay for Life will host Luminary Lap at 7 p.m. today (June 13)

Relay for Life will relay around Rupert today (June 13) at 7 p.m. The public are asked to join in to support this wave of warriors in the battle against cancer.

“Everyone is welcome and if you don’t have a car come out and wave from your front door, make a poster, anything that you think will give everyone hope that we find a cure for cancer,”Jen Silva, lead coordinator for Prince Rupert Relay for Life committee, said.

The annual event to support the cancer cause, which usually generates thousands of dollars from the community of Prince Rupert, was was re-imagined due to Covid-19 restrictions. The 2020 format will take place as an across Canada ‘Relay from Home’ virtual event streamed at 4 p.m. PST on www.relayforlife.ca, Facebook and on You Tube.

Prince Rupert participation will follow with a 7 p.m. parade around the city in recognition of the Luminaries lap.

“We’ve been brainstorming how we could show the community that we stand together in this fight for cancer and to continue the tradition of the Luminary lap. So we have decided that we will do a lap through town to honour those fighting, the survivors and the ones we have lost,” Jen Silva, lead coordinator for Prince Rupert Relay for Life committee, said.

The Luminary lap vehicle parade will depart from the Lester Centre parking lot at 7 p.m. to drive a lap through town to honour those affected by cancer. Vehicle participants are asked to be there at 6:45 to 6:50, with the request to remain inside vehicles. Decoration of vehicles to show support is encouraged.

“We look forward to seeing this community come together and joining us for this years luminary lap.”

As this commemoration is for the luminary lap, luminaries are available by donation by contacting through direct message on the Relay for Life Prince Rupert Facebook page or by contacting Jen Silva at 250-600-7293.

READ MORE: Why I will relay – Wings of fight

READ MORE: Why we relay: Crossing the finish line

READ MORE: Why I relay – Cancer survivor learns to heal

READ MORE: Six year cancer roller-coaster

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police
Next story
New Brunswick Indigenous man is victim of RCMP-involved fatal shooting: Chief

Just Posted

Relay around Rupert vehicle parade

Prince Rupert Relay for Life will host Luminary Lap at 7 p.m. today (June 13)

Why I relay – Mastroianni Family

“When you are in it, you just have to live it” - Gina Mastroianni

Prince Rupert leads ‘Shop Local’

More ‘Support Local’ gift cards have been sold in P.R. than any other Northern city

Train route opens to Prince Rupert

VIA Rail resumes Jasper to Prince Rupert line

Calling Carla Rourke to the principal’s office, please

Staffing changes at SD 52 make way for promotions

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

New First Nations law intended to protect Fraser River sparks dispute over territory

The Nations are requesting nation-to-nation dialogue on ?Esdilagh’s law to protect the Fraser River

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Most Read