Relay around Rupert vehicle parade

Relay for Life will relay around Rupert today (June 13) at 7 p.m. The public are asked to join in to support this wave of warriors in the battle against cancer.

“Everyone is welcome and if you don’t have a car come out and wave from your front door, make a poster, anything that you think will give everyone hope that we find a cure for cancer,”Jen Silva, lead coordinator for Prince Rupert Relay for Life committee, said.

The annual event to support the cancer cause, which usually generates thousands of dollars from the community of Prince Rupert, was was re-imagined due to Covid-19 restrictions. The 2020 format will take place as an across Canada ‘Relay from Home’ virtual event streamed at 4 p.m. PST on www.relayforlife.ca, Facebook and on You Tube.

Prince Rupert participation will follow with a 7 p.m. parade around the city in recognition of the Luminaries lap.

“We’ve been brainstorming how we could show the community that we stand together in this fight for cancer and to continue the tradition of the Luminary lap. So we have decided that we will do a lap through town to honour those fighting, the survivors and the ones we have lost,” Jen Silva, lead coordinator for Prince Rupert Relay for Life committee, said.

The Luminary lap vehicle parade will depart from the Lester Centre parking lot at 7 p.m. to drive a lap through town to honour those affected by cancer. Vehicle participants are asked to be there at 6:45 to 6:50, with the request to remain inside vehicles. Decoration of vehicles to show support is encouraged.

“We look forward to seeing this community come together and joining us for this years luminary lap.”

As this commemoration is for the luminary lap, luminaries are available by donation by contacting through direct message on the Relay for Life Prince Rupert Facebook page or by contacting Jen Silva at 250-600-7293.

