Reduced wait times for knee, hip surgery and 70 per cent increase in MRIs in northern B.C.

Longer wait times at UHNBC than the provincial average

  • Apr. 13, 2018 11:45 a.m.
  • News

Northern B.C. will see reduced wait times and a 70 per cent increase in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams, according to an announcement by Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“The public health-care system is being bolstered to help people living in pain get faster access to the surgery they need to enjoy an improved quality of life,” said Dix. “We are taking an open, equitable approach and making sure people get timely care by dramatically improving hip and knee wait times in the North.”

Hip and knee replacement surgeries are expected to rise by 12 per cent at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia (UHNBC), with smaller caseloads in Dawson Creek, Kitimat and Prince Rupert, according to the release.

On March 27, it was announced $11 million would be made available province-wide to help the five health authorities add resources and capacity to meet a target of 37,000 additional MRI exams in the next 12 months.

“Northern Health is pleased to take part in the strategy that is working to expand and improve the quality of our surgical program, and we welcome doing more for patients,” said Colleen Nyce, Northern Health’s board chair. “I am grateful to the staff and physicians at UHNBC. Their work is patient-centred, and they are committed to supporting the best health outcomes for all our patients.”

As of March 31, provincewide, 30 per cent of people waiting for hip surgery and 38 per cent of people waiting for knee surgery waited more than 26 weeks. For the same date, at UHNBC, approximately 38 per cent of people waiting for hip replacement surgery, and 51 per cent of people waiting for knee surgery, waited more than 26 weeks.

Previous story
Port authority clears land surrounding WWII fort
Next story
Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Just Posted

Largest 2018 cruise to Prince Rupert cancelled

Radiance of the Seas, carrying 2,500 passengers, won’t call on the port this season

Port authority clears land surrounding WWII fort

Barrett Fort was the largest built in Prince Rupert during the WWII — and public access is restricted

Reduced wait times for knee, hip surgery and 70 per cent increase in MRIs in northern B.C.

Longer wait times at UHNBC than the provincial average

Family reclaims stolen First Nations regalia found at thrift store

Salvation Army finds Indigenous regalia that was stolen from a Prince Rupert home three years ago

Search continues for David Kim, five days later

Prince Rupert RCMP, Terrace Search and Rescue teams continue to look for Kim along the Skeena River

This Week Podcast — Episode 80

Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub initiative to locate and partner with public sector to build housing on unused property

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Most Read