Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

National Waste Reduction Week 2020 runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25 and encourages all British Columbians to get back to basic with Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. (Image supplied by Waste Reduction Week Canada)

Reduce, reuse and recycle – getting back to the basics of waste reduction is an opportunity British Columbians can take part in during National Waste Reduction Week (NWRW), which runs from Oct. 19 to 25. Residents are encouraged to wear blue and green to mark the week.

“British Columbia is setting the pace across Canada for waste reduction. We’re leading the way on take-back programs, focusing on organics diversion, tackling single-use products, and now trending towards a circular economy,” Brock Macdonald, chief executive officer of the Recycling Council of British Columbia (RCBC) said.

National Waste Reduction Reek is structured into seven daily themes to focus discussion, promotion and advancements on. Participants can focus on issues that are most important to them.“

“During Waste Reduction Week this year, we’re asking British Columbians to go back to basics with our campaign, and focus on the 3Rs of reduce, reuse and recycle. With a global pandemic, we’ve had to shift our routines, which means cooking more at home, doing our shopping online, or ordering take-out more often,” Mac Donald said.

British Columbians can still practice how to reduce the amount of packaging being thrown away by getting creative to reuse what they can. Residents can get familiar with what goes into recycling and compost, he said.

“Waste Reduction Week is a great opportunity for all British Columbians to make simple changes in their lives. Some of these actions can include buying in bulk to reduce packaging or reinventing your leftovers into a soup or casserole to reduce food waste. Or try a little do-it-yourself magic by learning to repair your clothes or electronics with the help of online tutorials,” Macdonald said.

According the Waste Reduction Week website: wrwcanada.com to further recognize important pillars of a circular economy, the daily themes have been slightly adjusted for 2020.

“The week will kick-off by introducing circular economy while celebrating broader circular economy initiatives and concepts. The weekdays will engage Canadians on key waste management issues and material streams: textiles, e-waste, plastics, and food waste. The weekend will encourage Canadians to extend the life of these products/materials through the sharing economy, swapping, and repairing. Champions and innovators of each theme will also be celebrated throughout the week and year,” the website said.

“As Canadians, we already understand the importance of a healthy environment, but sometimes we forget that our everyday actions contribute to concrete statements of those beliefs. Small changes can gain big results,” MacDonald said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

“