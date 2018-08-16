Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

  • Aug. 16, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

With fires raging across the province, the Canadian Red Cross is launching an appeal for donations to help people impacted by this summer’s wildfires now and in the weeks and months ahead.

“More than 3,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes this summer and there continues to be more than 560 wildfires burning across the province,” said Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross Vice-President, British Columbia and Yukon.

“With the donations from generous Canadians, the Red Cross will help ensure people are cared for now and as they start their recovery.”

READ MORE: ‘There’s been a lot of devastation:’ man whose family lost homes in B.C. fire

The Canadian Red Cross works alongside the province, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to plan how to help those affected by the wildfires.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the BC fires can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Previous story
Fredericton widow swears at Trudeau during condolence call
Next story
Australian firefighters join Telegraph Creek efforts

Just Posted

The Postmen collect 45 boxes of supplies for wildfire relief

Prince Rupert donations of food, water and toilet paper to be delivered to Burns Lake first

Coastal police unit operating with half its members

RCMP report to Port Edward council reveals low numbers on the coastal force

Sound of Prince Rupert’s cherry trees to be played around the world

Salvaged wood from chopped sakura trees is being crafted into taiko drum sticks

In Our Opinion: How to lose an ammonia tank— ask the city

How did a 68kg cylinder of ammonia remain unseen after multiple audits and assessments

Donation drop off tonight for B.C. wildfire victims

The Postmen have set up a three-day depot at the Moose Hall in Prince Rupert for disaster relief

This Week Podcast – Episode 98

From the Prince Rupert Golf Club, catch up on sports, entertainment and news highlights

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago

B.C. golfer, just 23, scores the rare albatross

Six-million-to-one shot a first for the Terrace club

Most Read