Recreational salmon fishing to open Aug. 7 on Skeena mainstem

DFO allows for sockeye, pink and coho but chinook and chum still prohibited

Effective Aug. 7 many parts of the Skeena River will be open for recreational sockeye, pink and coho fishing. DFO released the notice late Friday afternoon.

In certain mainstem waters the sockeye fishery will allow for two fish per day and run until Sept. 15. On many tributaries harvesting can begin immediately until Sept. 14. See DFO notice FN0702 for details, locations and restrictions.

For coho the limit will be four per day and two per day for pink. For size restrictions, dates, and permitted fishing locations please refer to DFO notice FN0717 .

Recreational fishing for chinook and chum salmon will remain closed in the entire Skeena River watershed.

More to come.

Recreational salmon fishing to open Aug. 7 on Skeena mainstem

