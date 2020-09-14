Recreation facilities will slowly be opened to local residents by the City of Prince Rupert. The gym and auditorium will reopen on Sept. 21 to select user groups, following the pool opening on Sept. 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Recreation facilities to be slowly opened

Most space use will be by registration, the City of Prince Rupert said.

Recreation facilities will be reopened slowly to local users the City of Prince Rupert announced, in a Sept. 14 statement.

“Following the reopening of the pool this week, the Recreation Complex will also be slowly beginning to reopen our remaining facilities to local users once more,” The City said.

The release said the reopening has been planned with significant precautionary measures and restrictions in place which have been reviewed and approved by Northern Health.

“The Civic Centre auditorium/gym is reopening September 21 to select user groups like minor basketball, and the Recreation Department will be phasing in additional Recreation Department programming for the Gym and Auditorium spaces as risk management plans are developed and approved.”

READ MORE: Earl Mah Aquatic Centre swimming pool to be re-opened

Ice user groups can look forward to booking ice-time in the arena when bookings open on Oct. 3. Groups may book space at their discretion based on individual group demand, the statement said.

“At this time, drop-ins/public access times will not be available for the Gym, Auditorium, and Arena, and use of the space will be by registration with local user groups only, ” The City said.

For sports and user groups to utilize the space in the facilities, they must provide their safe management and practice plans to the recreation staff in advance. Each sport or activity must abide by the best practices laid out by their respective governing organizations.

“Event bookings, meanwhile, will require prior approval and will be assessed on a case by case basis according to their ability to safely meet all event-related health restrictions set out by the Provincial Health Officer.”

“We understand that these are trying times for residents and families looking to access local recreation opportunities, and we thank you for your patience with staff as we work to re-initiate safe operations,” the City said.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. retirement home residents fight province’s visitor restrictions

Just Posted

Northern Health records 1st fatality due to COVID-19

Six people died from the novel coronavirus on the weekend, health officials confirm

Police look for vehicle, male driver after incident involving girl, 11

The driver was described as an older Caucasian male with white hair, no glasses, and no facial hair

Recreation facilities to be slowly opened

Most space use will be by registration, the City of Prince Rupert said.

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Bear shot in Prince Rupert by RCMP

Shooting of bear in Prince Rupert was carried out under pubic safety mandate - COS and RCMP

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

B.C. retirement home residents fight province’s visitor restrictions

Association launched to give Canada’s long-term care, senior home residents a voice

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Dr. Henry says schools ‘perfectly safe’; BCTF urges teachers affected by smoke to take sick days

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

The Price is Right: 50 cash-hungry ‘contestants’ call B.C. RCMP to claim returned cash

North Vancouver RCMP dealt with onslaught of people trying to claim $2,600 cash as theirs

Tropical sea turtle found off Vancouver Island released to warmer waters

‘Berni Stranders’ is only the fourth olive ridley sea turtle recorded in B.C. waters

Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Concentrations of fine particulate matter of of the southern half of B.C. have skyrocketed

B.C. salmon farm operator adds new device to delousing capacities

Portable system will serve Broughton Archipelago and Discovery Islands

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Most Read