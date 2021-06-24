A man relaxes under a tree in a park in Montreal, Thursday, July 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man relaxes under a tree in a park in Montreal, Thursday, July 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

An ‘exceptionally strong’ ridge of high pressure building Friday to Tuesday could leave parts of the province dangerously warm

The heatwave which has seen scorching temperatures across B.C. is expected to get record-breakingly worse this weekend, triggering a new warning from Environment Canada.

The agency said an “exceptionally strong” building ridge of high pressure could leave parts of the province dangerously warm from Friday until Tuesday.

“The duration of this heatwave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” reads the Wednesday (June 23) warning.

Most of the province, including much of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan and central British Columbia will be affected.

On Saturday, a dome of heat is expected to bubble up and become trapped in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 38 degrees Celsius in Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

Hot temperatures are increasing health risks for everyday citizens, who are being advised to drink plenty of fluids and find a cool place to stay.

Authorities are encouraging people to monitor older family members, friends and neighbours for signs of heat illness including dizziness, vomiting, extreme thirst, rapid breathing and heartbeat and decreased or dark urination.

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” reads the warning.

The heat is expected to ease Wednesday.


