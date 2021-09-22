The MSC Auriga is the largest vessel to berth and unload at DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal in Prince Rupert, breaking records on Sept. 21. (Photo: Port of Prince Rupert)

Record-breaking vessel berths in Prince Rupert

MSC Auriga breaks 2017 Fairview Container Terminal records for ETUs

DP World broke records on Sept. 21 after receiving the largest container vessel to berth in the Fairview Container Terminal at the Prince Rupert port.

The MSC AURIGA of the Santana service (SAN) has a carrying capacity of 15,000 twenty equivalent foot units (TEUs).

“It unloaded all of its cargo and has set off for its next destination this morning,” the Prince Rupert Port Authority stated on its website, on Sept. 22.

The SAN service was started in early August with MSC and it broke the previous 2017 Prince Rupert record held by COSCO Himalayas which carried 14,500 TEUs.

