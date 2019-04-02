The Reconciliation Pole was raised in 2017 to honour victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system. (UBC)

Reconciliation Pole at UBC vandalized days before second anniversary

The totem pole was raised to honour victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system

The 55-foot totem pole raised at the University of British Columbia to honour victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system was vandalized days before its second anniversary.

The incident was described as a “troubling act of vandalism” in an open letter written by Margaret Moss, director of First Nations House of Learning, and Sheryl Lightfoot, senior advisor to the president on Indigenous Affairs.

READ MORE: Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations victimized by residential schools

Stakes that were holding the the Reconciliation Pole were removed from the ground and inserted into the back of the pole, according to the letter. On Friday, a campus employee reported the vandalism to campus security. The stakes have since been removed and there is no visible damage to the pole.

On Monday, the Reconciliation Pole celebrated its second anniversary. It was carved from a 800-year-old red cedar tree on B.C.’s north coast by a Haida Nation hereditary chief, James Hart.

“This condemnable act profoundly disrespects everything the pole represents, from the voices of the survivors of the schools, the memories of the children who died in them, the hopes of Indigenous peoples, to the honour of all Canadians who are striving to shake free from the darkness of the past to embrace a brighter future together,” the letter stated.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter receive B.C Community Achievement Award

Nancy and Gunther Golinia recognized for selfless contribution to injured animals and birds

Greg Brown makes it three

The Smithers councillor joins Mayor Bachrach and Amanda Ramsay in the race to replace Cullen

New owners of Raffles Inn to revamp bed-bug ridden hotel

Five Eight Investments has plans to transform Prince Rupert hotel into long-term accommodation

Sixth Avenue East closed off for several hours during police incident

Prince Rupert Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal said the situation ended peacefully

Prince Rupert RCMP not joking on April Fool’s Day

Prince Rupert police searching for impaired drivers, proper licensing and insurance

Cultural diversity a focus at 2019 Creative Jam

VIDEO: Of the weekend arts festival at Lester Centre of the Arts in Prince Rupert

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was ‘shallow, crustal earthquake’

Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

The company says it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils

Another case of measles confirmed in B.C., bringing total to 22

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Most Read