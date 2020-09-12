RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

RCMP officers were not paid overtime to attend a Jan. 25 fundraiser organized by Langley City mayor Val van den Broek, a review of the event by an independent consultant has concluded.

However, the report by Paul Gill on the “Winter Wonderland” gala found there may have been “confusion” about an email from the officer in charge (OIC) of the Langley detachment that equated the cost of tickets to four hours of overtime.

Gill also determined that two City staff members did work on the event, for less than two hours, and that the city coat of arms was improperly used by the gala, which raised $56,000 for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Gill is the former Maple Ridge general manager of finance and corporate services and chief administrative officer, and was that city’s principal police contact. He also was instrumental in the creation of the regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, and was the staff person appointed by the Union of B.C. Municipalities to represent local governments in B.C. on the national RCMP contract management committee.

At a Langley City council meeting shortly after the gala, a motion directing Langley City staff to review the fundraiser passed unanimously, with the mayor calling it petty, while Coun. Teri James – the one who raised the matter – described it as an issue of accountability.

James said the event was not endorsed by the City, as required under a “branding” policy adopted by the municipality.

“The use of the term, Langley City mayor’s gala, the City coat of arms, and the RCMP coat of arms was used in advertising, which suggests the event was an official City event,” James told council.

James’ motion called on staff to report on liability to Langley City in using the identifiers on advertising materials for a non-City event. She also asked for a financial report outlining all materials and in-kind costs to Langley City associated with the mayor’s gala – including RCMP costs.

Following the vote, van den Broek said she did, in error, use a city crest in an ad thanking people for making the gala happen.

As for concerns about City costs, “I didn’t use any staff resources,” the mayor declared.

“It was all volunteer.”

In his review, Gill addressed the reference to RCMP overtime in an email about the mayor’s gala that was sent to Langley officers from OIC Supt. Murray Power.

In the message encouraging detachment members to attend, Power pointed out that a four-hour overtime shift would be enough to cover the costs of two persons.

“As far as the OIC is concerned, there was no intent to pay overtime,” Gill wrote.

“Rather the intent was to make members aware that there were opportunities to earn additional income by doing meaningful work.”

A total of 54 tickets were purchased by 35 officers, 19 of whom came with spouses or guests, for a total of $8,100.

“The OIC advises that RCMP members who attended the event were not paid for the time that they were at the gala, nor were they given extra time off for attending the gala. He also advises that no member has ever been approved to claim overtime without having to work for it.”

“This is the first time that the detachment has participated in an event such as this and the OIC regrets the confusion that has been created around the tickets purchased by the RCMP,” the Gill report added.

Gill said City staff should meet with the RCMP OIC to establish “expenditure protocol and expectations for future initiatives like this.”

After concerns were raised about RCMP involvement in the event, Supt. Power was reassigned “temporarily” without explanation from the RCMP’s E-Division regional headquarters.

Gill said two city staff members spent less than two hours “with logistics related to the event” including uploading the logo to a folder the mayor could access.

In his summary of the report, City Chief Administrative Officer Francis Cheung appeared to indicate how that happened, saying “a junior staff, who is trying to be helpful and proactive, may carry out a task for any members of council even if it was only mentioned in passing [and] may take action without recognizing the sensitivity of the matter.”

Regarding the overtime email, Cheung said “staff question the appropriateness of such expenditure even if it was well intended.”

Gill said the use of “corporate identity,” in the form of the City coat of arms by the gala, created the appearance that it was a City event, even though Council did not endorse it.

In Gill’s view, that appeared to go against the intent of the City’s corporate identity and brand policy, and while the City could have some legal exposure, “this exposure is largely mitigated by steps that were taken by the Mayor.”

Those steps include; the agreement for use of the facility was in the “personal name of the mayor,” liability insurance was arranged through a private company, a gaming licence was obtained for the raffles and 50-50 draw, liquor service was handled by the operator under their own licences and permits, and the ticket sales were handled through Eventbrite “and an accounting of the admissions is available through them.”

Gill suggested the branding guidelines should be amended to “identify consequences for not abiding by the policy and the delegation of responsibility should be reviewed.”

As well, Gill suggested a Code of Conduct should be considered “which would include consequences for not abiding by the code.’

“On a go-forward basis, where a member of Council wishes to pursue an initiative like this, there should be formal consultation with Council,” Gill suggested.

Gill indicated the battle over the charity event is not the only matter to divide council members.

“It is is important to note that the issues that I heard about [during my review] transcend the gala,” Gill wrote.

“I urge council to work through these issues so that they can remain focused for the rest of the council term.”

Reached for comment, mayor van den Broek said she would be making a statement at the Monday, Sept 14 meeting of council, when the report is due to be presented.

Black Press Media has also reached out to Coun. James.



