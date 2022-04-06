Prince Rupert RCMP is advising the public on April 6 not to attempt to contact, approach or apprehend Jonathan Livingstone Seagull on their own. He is wanted for failing to register as per an Order to Comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act. (Supplied photo)

RCMP Wanted Wednesday is Jonathan Livingstone Seagull

Male failed to register as ordered under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act

Jonathan Livingstone Seagull is wanted by the police as noted in this week’s Wanted Wednesday posting, the Prince Rupert RCMP announced on April 6.

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 63-year-old Seagull.

He is currently wanted on a warrant in connection with a Prince Rupert RCMP file from 2021, resulting in a charge of failing to register as per an Order to Comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

Seagull is described as a Caucasian male;170 cm (5’7); 73 kg (161lb); grey hair; blue eyes.

The public is requested to not attempt to contact, approach or apprehend him on their own.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

